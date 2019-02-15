Tommie Price, of Fox Road in Bourn, was riding the vehicle at about 8pm on 8 April, 2017, when he collided with a group of children, running over the victim.

The teenager was knocked to the ground from behind, on the bridleway behind Orchard Way, in Cambourne, and rendered unconscious before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Price, 20, fled the scene and the mini moto was removed from the location by another person before police arrived. The bike was never recovered.

Officers searched the nearby area for Price as they were told he could also be injured, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

About 30 minutes later, Price was found with a head injury close to the scene by the lakes in Cambourne.

He was taken to hospital where he was believed to have a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

At the hospital, Price admitted to police that he was the rider of the bike at the time of the collision.

He claimed the group of teenagers had moved out of the way but then one of them had stepped out in front of the bike.

Price told police he tried to stop but the brakes locked and he skidded and collided with the girl.

The victim’s phone, which had been in the back pocket of her jeans, was bent almost in half.

She told police they had heard the bike racing up and down and presumed it had been out on the road, until it came up behind them leaving them no time to react.

The teenager suffered numerous fractures and substantial bruising, as well as continuing headaches and dizzy spells after the collision.

She also suffered an unrepairable injury to her pelvic bone and was left with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In police interview, Price said everything after the collision ‘was a blur’ but added he had slowed down before approaching the group.

He reiterated claims he had no chance to avoid the collision.

Price told officers he ‘wished things were different’ and apologised for what had happened, adding he was pleased the teenager wasn’t more seriously hurt.

He pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving at a previous hearing at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court yesterday (14 February).

Price was handed a six-month sentence in a young offenders institution, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Price was also given a six-month curfew, between 7pm and 7am.

PC Emily-Jayne Matthews, who investigated, said: “This was a dangerous piece of driving and the outcome could have been much worse.

“My thoughts have been with the victim throughout this process and I want to thank her for supporting us in getting a conviction.”