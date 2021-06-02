Published: 10:58 PM June 2, 2021

The A14 at Godmanchester had to be resurfaced after a lorry crash saw tomato puree spilled across the road. - Credit: Cambs Police

A stretch of the A14 at Godmanchester was left looking like a scene from a “horror film” after a lorry crash saw tomato puree spilled across the road.



The 23-mile westbound route from Cambridge to Brampton was closed after the collision between two lorries yesterday evening (June 1).



The BBC reported that the driver of one of the two trucks was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.



Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “What looked like the set of a horror film was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes.

"The incident involved two jack-knifed lorries, including one carrying tons of olive oil and tomatoes.



"The olive oil meant the road had to be resurfaced."



Several social media users made light of the news, with one tweeting: “I went pasta that. Took a while for the traffic to ketchup.”



Others commented that it was fortunate that the crash didn’t take place at Spaghetti Junction.



The road closure was lifted just after 2pm this afternoon (June 2).