Tom Varghese, is standing as an independent candidate.

Mr Varghese, aged 38, has three children and lives in Huntingdon with his wife Jane who is also a health care assistant at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Mr Varghese says he believes passionately in the NHS, but wants better pay and support for staff and would like to see improvements in access to GP surgeries.

Mr Varghese says, if elected, he would like to set up a scheme aimed at supporting single mothers and widows who may be struggling to find work or education opportunities. He also wants to address issues of cyber crime and security and has concerns about how social media impacts the younger generation.

Mr Varghese told The Hunts Post, he would like to see more visible policing in Huntingdonshire and more affordable housing and he is keen to do what he can to support young people in the community to make sure talent is recognised and issues of loneliness are addressed.

The deadline for nominations has now passed and the full list of candidates is as follows: Mark Argent (Liberal Democrat) Paul Bullen (Independent Brexiteer) Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative) Daniel Laycock (Green) Samuel Sweek (Labour) and Tom Varghese (Independent).

Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet the candidates, hear what they have to say and ask questions at three hustings events.

The first is in Huntingdon on November 24 at the Medway Centre, from 7-10pm.

Dr Chan Abraham, from Daybreak Ministries, is co-ordinating on behalf of Churches Together.

He said: "This general election is perhaps the most significant of any we have had and it is vital that people are well-informed."

E-mail questions to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

The St Neots hustings is at the United Reformed Church, in High Street on December 4, from 7-9pm. The event is being chaired by the Rev Paul Andrews and the doors open at 6.45pm.

Brampton: The event is at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 8 and will be chaired by the Rev Michael Bigg. The event will start at 3pm and will be live-streamed on social media at: www.facebook.com/EastLeightonstone.