The toilets at Sandford House, in Huntingdon, won a Loo of the Year award The toilets at Sandford House, in Huntingdon, won a Loo of the Year award

Sandford House in George Street has been awarded a diamond rating by inspectors - the highest award possible.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The diamond rating, introduced for 2019, is the highest and most prestigious award available. It focuses on the highest standards of cleaning and the provision of clean and well-maintained facilities to meet all user needs.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Sandford House is a Wetherspoon pub and is managed by Sarah Hemingway who said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director, Mike Bone, added: "The toilets at Sandford House have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub richly deserves its diamond award - the highest individual award the judges can deliver."