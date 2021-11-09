News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
TING bus service is roaring success in its first month

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:02 AM November 9, 2021
TING Bus Service is a success

TING Bus Service has been praised by St Neots residents and Dr Nik Johnson - Credit: Mark Bullimore

The new TING bus service has become a vastly popular method of transport for residents in the western part of Huntingdonshire.  

Stagecoach has stated that in just its first month of being in service, almost 200 people have used it and on average 25 people a day are using it.   

Many people have taken to the St Neots Facebook page to share their delight with the service.  

One user wrote: “My car is at the mechanics for the day and I have errands to run so I have tried this out.  Have to say, it is an absolute success, I recommend giving it a go, for £2 you are not losing much and they cover a biggest patch than you would think.” 

Another wrote: “I would just like to recommend the 'Ting' bus service. It was soo easy. I had an appointment at Hinchingbrooke Hospital which meant I couldn't drive after.”

The bus company has noted the busiest times of the day that people are using the service is between 9am and 3pm. 

Mainly young people are using the service with a total of 145 compared to elderly people, with 45.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “Stagecoach East are delighted to have partnered with the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority to launch our brand new on-demand, responsive bus service - ‘Ting’.  

“By using the TING app, passengers can travel to any location, at any time they choose, within the service operation times and zone, by hailing a bus directly from their smartphone. 

"We are pleased to have received positive feedback from passengers on the new service so far, which has been particularly well received by locals in rural communities such as West Huntingdonshire."

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson said: "I am delighted to see the feedback has been very supportive and that the apps is making it easier for people to access the service. 

"This is a pilot bus scheme particularly close to my heart and I encourage those who can, to try it and provide your feedback so we can make sure it works as a sustainable transport solution for the region.

"It really is a Ting Thing!.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/Ting# 

