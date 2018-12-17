The launch of the Time Vine at the Norris Museum in St Ives. Picture: ARCHANT The launch of the Time Vine at the Norris Museum in St Ives. Picture: ARCHANT

The Time Vine saw the museum work with community groups across Huntingdonshire as part of a project to explore some of the items on display.

The community groups that took part in the making of the Time Vine included Young Carers, SENSE, St Ives Day Care Centre, Little Miracles Ramsey, and the Royal British Legion.

Sara Wilkinson from Bourn Pottery, created a vine which explored some of the most unique items in the museum collection. Each group worked with Sara to create one of the main pieces.

Sarah Russell, museum director, said: “This has been a fantastic project to work on. It is a celebration of the work we have been able to do through funding from lottery players and the launch was a great way of bringing all of our community together to see their permanent representation in the museum.”