Great Gransden Primary School creates time capsule

Published: 11:00 AM June 15, 2021

A Great Gransden Primary School, Barnabas Oley Primary School, has created a Hayfield Avenue time capsule project.

Barnabas Oley Primary School has depicted what life is like in the Cambridgeshire village of Great Gransden, by filling a large time capsule with children’s work and a collection of school information relating to the present day.

Representatives from the historic Church of England School buried the time capsule at the nearby Hayfield Avenue residential scheme.

A number of children created work in Art and English classes to put into the time capsule.

In addition, the large purpose-made metal capsule has also been filled with; snapshots of ‘Covid bubble’ moments; a copy of the School’s Covid-19 risk assessment, the PowerPoint sent to all children about lockdown, and a copy of a letter sent to parents about home learning; photos of recent School productions, Sports Day and the annual Founder’s Day event; the School prospectus and handbook; the School uniform, logo and mascot jumper; the School’s vision and its values cross; the School’s curriculum map, most recent Ofsted and SIAMS reports; information from the PTA and Barneys After School Club; a copy of its International School Award certificate; and a Covid-19 testing booklet and face mask.

The time capsule has been buried in an area of Hayfield Avenue’s landscaped Public Open Space, located off Sand Road within the quintessential Cambridgeshire village.

Stephanie Reardon, Chair of the Governors for Barnabas Oley Primary School, buried the time capsule over one metre underground with Headteacher Mrs Michelle Downes, Head Girl Lizzie Savoury, Head Boy Henry Green, and representatives from all year groups at the 350-year-old School.

Stephanie Reardon said: “Projects like this are a fantastic way for our whole school community to unite and think about what aspects of life in the present day would be of interest to future generations.”

Mrs Michelle Downes, Headteacher at Barnabas Oley Primary School said: “The challenges of the past year have inspired us to create a range of unique and interesting material to put into the time capsule.

“It has been a wonderful and prestigious project for the whole school community, and I am grateful to Hayfield for working with us on this opportunity, and also for funding our new shed to store equipment.”



