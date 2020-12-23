News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Tier 4 for Huntingdonshire on Boxing Day

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:12 PM December 23, 2020   
Huntingdonshire will be in Tier 4 from 00.01 on Boxing Day.

Huntingdonshire will now move into Tier 4 from 00.01 on Boxing Day. 

In an announcement on the BBC this afternoon (Wednesday), Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said the changes were "necessary to control the virus".

Huntingdonshire will join Peterborough and neighbouring Hertfordshire which were already in the highest tier after an announcement on Saturday.

This means a return to the spring lockdown restrictions which mean all but essential retail must close and  people cannot travel in or out of the area. 

