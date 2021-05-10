News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Tickets on sale now for this summer's Shakespeare at the George

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM May 10, 2021   
Shakespeare at The George will return this summer with a reduced, but exciting performance.

Tickets for a performance of Shakespeare in Love and War are now on sale as Huntingdon welcomes back Shakespeare at The George (SaTG).

In January, SaTG made the difficult decision to cancel its full-scale summer production of Twelfth Night.  The 2020 production was also cancelled due to lockdown restrictions and as the group has been performing in courtyard of The George, in Huntingdon,  since 1959, last year was the first time since 1977 there had been no summer performance.

However, this year, in place of the originally planned Twelfth Night, the group is planning to perform a reduced production, specifically created for what be still be a socially-distanced performance, called Shakespeare in Love and War

Shakespeare In Love And War will be performed in the open air courtyard of The George, from Tuesday, June 22, to Saturday, July 3, operating at a significantly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating and a smaller cast than usual.

"It will be a reduced production, specifically created for these challenging times," said Simon Maylor from the group. 

"This is a one-act play exploring the two sides of the human heart vividly brought to life by the world’s greatest playwright and a cast of the most memorable characters ever to set foot on stage."

Audiences will feast on the lecherous Falstaff or the star-crossed lovers Romeo & Juliet; raise their patriotic spirits in the company of Henry V; delight in the knock-about comedy of Petruchio and his Kate; share the downfall of King Lear or the wonderful wit of Beatrice and Benedick. And although we had to cancel Twelfth Night, there is also a little taster of what might have been as the outrageous Malvolia trips over her own vanity.

All of these are skilfully woven, by director Richard Brown, into a tale of Love and War, staged in a novel way which respects all of the safety requirements and restrictions due to coronavirus.

Tickets on sale from 10th May www.satg.org.uk/tickets

Cast, playing various roles, in order of appearance: Reuben Milne, Maggie Redgrave, Ashton Cull, Jordan White, Georgie Bickerdike, Simon Maylor, Charlotte Maylor, Lynne Livingstone, James Barwise, Becky Gilbert and Ryan Coetsee.”





