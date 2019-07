The forecaster said disruption to power and transport was possible, with driving conditions affected by standing water and spray.

The warning is in place from 1-9pm today, with heavy rain and thunder expected over much of East Anglia.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is likely. Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures."