Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 11pm to reports of violence in Brampton Road. They attended the scene, where they found a man who had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sheraz Ali, 20, of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

Shabaz Bahadur, 21, of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon also faces the same charge.

Haider Ali, 21, of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent and possession of a class B drug.

All three will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this morning (December 5) for their first hearing.