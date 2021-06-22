News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Hunts churches taking part in worldwide bell ringing event

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:42 AM June 22, 2021   
Rodger Beaman at Holywell Church. 

Churchwarden Rodger Beaman at Holywell Church. - Credit: Joanne Rutter

Three churches in Huntingdonshire, will be taking part in worldwide celebrations on Saturday to mark the 200th anniversary of a unique bell-ringing invention.  

Bells in Hemingford Abbots, Holywell, and St Ives parish churches will sound at midday on June 26 as part of a worldwide ‘Wave of Ringing’.  

The Ellacombe Chiming Apparatus, originally devised to enable all the bells in a church to be rung by one ‘trusted person’ rather than a rabble of unruly and possibly inebriated ringers, was invented 200 years ago, but has come into its own during the pandemic, enabling some local churches to continue ringing their bells during this past year despite COVID-19 restrictions. 

Bells will ring throughout four continents, played at midday local time in each location, to celebrate the bicentenary of the Ellacombe Chimes, which were invented at St Mary’s Church in Bitton, South Gloucestershire, in 1821. 

The ‘Chime around the World’ celebration, which crosses 11 time zones, will start in New Zealand and finish in Vancouver in Canada 17 hours later.  

You may also want to watch:

At least 100 churches and towers will be participating. 

Among the many taking part in the UK are Bath Abbey, Dunblane Cathedral and Llandaff Cathedral. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Murder most foul in village's historical records
  2. 2 Hundreds sign petition to get drains cleared in Buckden after more flooding
  3. 3 St Ives schoolboy looking to claim national title with Kettering Town
  1. 4 Mum shares her experience in call for IVF to be reinstated
  2. 5 Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl
  3. 6 Matt Hancock at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  4. 7 Family pets and beautiful wildlife for our Readers Photos this week
  5. 8 Care home residents celebrated trooping of the colour
  6. 9 Cromwell Museum’s new community-based venture
  7. 10 Man dies following collision near Bluntisham
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A Virgin Experience Hot Air Balloon has made an emergency landing this morning in Buckden. 

Hot air balloon 'makes surprise appearance' at primary school

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Nathan's family

A fund has been set up in memory of Nathan Cowell

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Indian Variant 

Data

Interactive map shows Covid Delta variant cases in Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus