HDC Officers and Rangers collect the Green Flag Award alongside the team from St Neots Riverside Miniature Railway collecting the Green Flag Community Award. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Paxton Pits Nature Reserve and Priory Park, all in Huntingdonshire, have again been awarded a Green Flag Award for 2022.

Hinchingbrooke and Paxton Pits fly the flag for a fifth successive year while Priory Park raises it for an impressive sixth consecutive year.

Parks and green spaces across the country are being recognised as having great value to local people, and park rangers will be raising their Green Flag Awards with pride.

Executive Councillor for Leisure, Waste and Street Scene, Cllr Simone Taylor, said: "We are immensely proud of the high-quality parks and green spaces we have in Huntingdonshire.

"The judges commented on how well managed our parks are along with the huge amount of local support they receive thanks, in part, to an excellent team of staff and volunteers.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work and dedication put in by park staff, the community and friends of the parks groups."

A Countryside Ranger raises the new Green Flag in Hinchingbrooke Country Park. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Commenting on the District Council’s successes, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Paxton Pits Nature Reserve and Priory Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Paxton Pits Nature Reserve and Priory Park maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The District Council were not the only winner from Huntingdonshire, as the St Neots Riverside Miniature Railway, supported by the council, was awarded a Green Flag Community Award.

This award recognises several characteristics, including but not limited to safety and security, heritage, excellent maintenance, environmental management, and community involvement.

Little Paxton Parish Council also celebrated a Green Flag Award, given to QEII Playing Fields.