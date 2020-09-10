A burglar who broke into three homes, two in St Neots and one in Huntingdon in one night has been jailed.

Wayne Luff, 39, of no fixed abode, prised open a rear door of a property in Great North Road, Eaton Socon, in the early hours of July 29.

Inside, he made his way upstairs where he picked up a wallet containing a driving licence, bank cards, more than £100 in cash and a mobile phone.

As he continued to search the home Luff was confronted by the victim, a man in his 40s, who had been woken up by their barking dog.

Luff fled the scene but was arrested nearby minutes later.

Further investigations uncovered CCTV images of him inside the property, as well as two bins containing suspected stolen goods.

Officers checked the home of where the bins had been stolen from, a short walk away in Nelson Road, and discovered another burglary and rubbish strewn over the lawn.

A red body warmer, which Luff had been seen wearing on the CCTV at the second offence, was reported as stolen during the first burglary and found near to where he was arrested.

As he was cautioned for the earlier burglary, Luff admitted to a third burglary in Snowdonia Way, Huntingdon, earlier that night.

On Friday, September 4 at Cambridge Crown Court, Luff was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary.

DC Victoria Norden, who investigated, said: “This was a particularly unpleasant incident with one victim being confronted in their own home while their family slept.

“This case highlights the importance of security; alarms and CCTV are invaluable when it comes to preventing and detecting crime.

“There was a significant amount of evidence against Luff, which led to him admitting the offences.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is a priority for the force.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.co.uk.