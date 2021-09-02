News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
St Neots Folk Festival takes place month

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:00 PM September 2, 2021   
Richard Digance will be at the Folk Festival 

Richard Digance will be performing at the Folk Festival - Credit: Archant

The 38th St Neots Folk Festival is taking place at the end of this month and offers a wealth of entertainment.  

The event is on September 24 –26, and a variety of music artists and bands will take to the stage at the Priory Centre in St Neots. 

Friday evening is known as showcase night where The Worthys, Tom Bryans, Jon Betmead, Tom Ling and Callum McKellar.   

The Worthys, known as the St Neots Folk Club’s own super group will kick the night off.  

On Saturday a Day of Dance will take place, with traditional Morris sides performing in various locations around the town from approximately 10.45am.  

These locations will be the Market Square, The Pig N Falcon, and The Coach House. 

The morning spots on the Square will be interspersed with the Market Marvels entertainment during the Farmer’s and Craft Market. 

Saturday evening will be a concert with Richard Digance and Camus, Richard Digance is a BAFTA Nominated entertainer and a recipient of The Gold Award from The British Academy of Composers and Songwriters. 

Camus play is an exciting mix of traditional folk music, with particular influences from England, Shetland, Northumbria and Ireland and doors will open at 7:30pm for the concert. 

Sunday afternoon will be a song and tune session at Art & Soul Cafe 

From 2pm -5pm, there will be a chance to perform in an acoustic atmosphere. Spots of 15 minutes can be booked beforehand or just turn up. Free entry but a ‘retiring collection’ will be taken. 

Sunday evening will be a concert with Ninebarrow and Tom McConville.  

Ninebarrow are a multi-award-winning folk duo, who are impressing audiences across the country with their innovative and captivating take on the folk tradition. 

Tom McConville was born on Tyneside and is experienced at traditional singing and fiddle music; the Hornpipes of James Hill amongst his first influences, Tom is a great fiddler and raconteur.  

Tickets can be obtained from the Priory Centre, St Neots Folk Club (any Tuesday ev.), by ringing 01234 376278 or downloading the leaflet or application form from the Club website: www.stneotsfolkclub.co.uk

Leaflets are also available at the Priory Centre and Library. Tickets will also be available on the door.

St Neots News

