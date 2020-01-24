Northamptonshire Police detectives investigating incident of the two men and have charged three people in connection with this incident.

Abdillah Cumar, aged 20, of no fixed address, Toushane Spencer, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, both from Corby, have been remanded in custody after being charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent. They will next appear before Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 19.

The charges follow an incident on , January 13, in which two men from St Neots in Cambridgeshire were kidnapped and seriously assaulted in Corby.

Detectives continue to work around the clock on this investigation and anyone who has any information, who has not yet come forward, is encouraged to do so.

In particularly, they would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in Bargroves Avenue in St Neots, between 3pm and 4pm on Monday, January 13 or anyone in the area of Barnard or Culross Walk in Corby, between 4pm and 5pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 20000024005. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.