Officers on patrol on Saturday came across the illegal rave in an industrial unit in Chester Road at about 11.30pm.

More than 35 police officers from Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire Police attended and a dispersal order was put in place to prevent further people entering the unit.

As a result more than 200 people were dispersed from the area.

A 26-year-old woman from Biggleswade and a 28-year-old man from St Neots were arrested on suspicion of drug driving. They have both been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man from Dunstable has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 9 December.

Music equipment and control units were seized. Officers also cut the power to the unit and boarded it up to prevent any further incidents.

Inspector Colin Norden said: "The incident required a huge amount of our resource. With around 600 people at the rave, a decision was made to put a dispersal order in place to prevent further people attending rather than shutting down the event and putting officers at risk.

"Illegal raves will not be tolerated and where appropriate any sound equipment onsite will be seized. Attendees leaving such an event, intending to drive, are also likely to be breathalysed."