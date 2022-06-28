Thousands come together at RAF Wyton for Armed Forces Day
- Credit: Richard Beattie
Thousands of people came together in the sunshine over the weekend at RAF Wyton to celebrate its Armed Forces Day event.
Tickets had sold out in the lead-up to the event on June 25 after 3,000 people had
registered online.
Attendees enjoyed static displays from the Royal Air Force and British Army, WWII re-
enactments, a guided down paintball/airsoft range learning how to fire and move and a flypast display by BBMF Lancaster bombers.
A representative on RAF Wyton's Facebook page said: "Wow, what a day here at Wyton.
It was great to see so many visitors enjoying the many displays and stands at our Armed Forces Day Event.
Live music, entertainment, food and drinks stalls were open throughout the day.
The event was part of more than 150 other events that took place across the country, allowing the opportunity to celebrate the range of activities and people who comprise and contribute to the Armed Forces Community.