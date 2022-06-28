RAF Wyton hosted its annual Armed Forces Day celebrations on June 25, open to the public. - Credit: Richard Beattie

Thousands of people came together in the sunshine over the weekend at RAF Wyton to celebrate its Armed Forces Day event.

Tickets had sold out in the lead-up to the event on June 25 after 3,000 people had

registered online.

A man rides a penny-farthing during RAF Wyton's Armed Forces Day event - Credit: Hunts Post

Attendees enjoyed static displays from the Royal Air Force and British Army, WWII re-

enactments, a guided down paintball/airsoft range learning how to fire and move and a flypast display by BBMF Lancaster bombers.

A representative on RAF Wyton's Facebook page said: "Wow, what a day here at Wyton.

It was great to see so many visitors enjoying the many displays and stands at our Armed Forces Day Event.

A child is helped using a fire hose during Armed Forces Day at RAF Wyton. - Credit: Hunts Post

Live music, entertainment, food and drinks stalls were open throughout the day.

Vehicles, including fire engines, were on display for the children and families to see at RAF Wyton. - Credit: Hunts Post

The event was part of more than 150 other events that took place across the country, allowing the opportunity to celebrate the range of activities and people who comprise and contribute to the Armed Forces Community.

Military planes took to the sky at RAF Wyton to celebrate Armed Forces Day. - Credit: Richard Beattie



