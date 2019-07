Unity in the Community 2019 held in Huntingdon Unity in the Community 2019 held in Huntingdon

It was the 13th time the multi-cultural event, which was hosted by the Huntingdonshire Community Group, had been held at the Medway Centre in Huntingdon.

This year's theme was tourism, with the minister for tourism from the Zimbabwean embassy, Senator Priscah Mupfumira, welcomed by the mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Steve McAdam, Councillor Patrick Kadewere and Malcolm Lyons, chairman of the Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association.

Cllr Kadewere said: "This year's event was the biggest to date, with entertainment from Kanazawa Judo Club, Zumba with Debs amongst others.

"We were pleased to welcome PCSO Aggie Fisher to talk to the community about how to minimise hate crime and how to report it.

"The international food hall was a big hit, with dishes representing Huntingdon's diverse community including Ghana, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe. The Huntingdonshire Community Group wishes to thank St Barnabus Church and Thongsley School for the use of their car parking facilities."

