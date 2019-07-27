Crowds were entertained by the choirs of Ashbeach and Ramsey Junior Schools along with a range of dance acts including Urban Dance Academy, Emma Craig Dance School and Dance and Twirl from Facet.Ramsey mayor, Councillor Steve Corney, opened the event on July 15, with the new chairman of Ramsey Million Big Local, Gill Rayment. Zorbs, bouncy castles, food and community stalls kept everyone busy, and Ramsey Community Bus provided free rides to and from The Camp. Create Fest was organised by Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust and the event's main funder, Ramsey Million Big Local. Lead organiser Jodie Montgomery said: