Ashbeach School choir at Create-Fest Ashbeach School choir at Create-Fest

Crowds were entertained by the choirs of Ashbeach and Ramsey Junior Schools along with a range of dance acts including Urban Dance Academy, Emma Craig Dance School and Dance and Twirl from Facet.

Ramsey mayor, Councillor Steve Corney, opened the event on July 15, with the new chairman of Ramsey Million Big Local, Gill Rayment.

Zorbs, bouncy castles, food and community stalls kept everyone busy, and Ramsey Community Bus provided free rides to and from The Camp.

Create Fest was organised by Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust and the event's main funder, Ramsey Million Big Local.

The Guv'nors playing at Create-Fest The Guv'nors playing at Create-Fest

Lead organiser Jodie Montgomery said: "We have been planning this event since last year. Create Fest 2017 was such a great event we had a lot to live up to. Seeing so many families turn up with their chairs and picnics, settling in for the duration, made it all worthwhile.

"We'd also like to thank the local businesses who sponsored the acts and the volunteers who helped with everything from stewarding to litter picking. This was a truly community event."