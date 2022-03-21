Video

There was a huge turn out on St Neots Market Square on Sunday morning for the Cycle for Ukraine event. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

More than 200 cyclists turned out to support an event held in St Neots on Sunday morning to raise funds for Ukraine.

The Cycle for Ukraine fund-raiser was the idea of St Neots Cycle Club member Mike Colmar and organised by Graham Temple from the Archer Road Club, in St Ives.

Cyclists were cheered on by the crowds at Sunday's bike ride for Ukraine. - Credit: LUCY DAVIES

Mr Temple said on Sunday that the event had raised more than £5,000 so far and more money was coming in.

"A friend of mine, Mark Colmar, from the St Neots club contacted me with the idea and I was able to set it up as I have the infrastructure. Then other clubs wanted to get involved. We have had a great response, well over 200 taking part. Donations are still coming in, but we hope to raise £10,000.

Some of the cyclists out on the road on Sunday morning. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Serious cyclists and families took part in the cycling event on Sunday morning. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson started the event with his Ukraine flag. - Credit: HUNTS POST

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said: "When I walked around the corner this morning, I was absolutely thrilled to see so many people supporting this wonderful cause for Ukraine. There are people who woke up this morning facing tanks and bombs so real freedom is about waking up and being able to go for a bike ride."

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said he was thrilled so that so many people had signed up for the event. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Members of the Nomads Cycling Club took part in the event. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Organisers hope the event will raise £10,000 for Ukraine. - Credit: HUNTS POST































































