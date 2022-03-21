Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Video

Thousands of pounds raised for Ukraine at bike ride

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:36 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 1:13 PM March 21, 2022
There was a huge turn out on St Neots Market Square on Sunday morning for the Cycle for Ukraine event.

There was a huge turn out on St Neots Market Square on Sunday morning for the Cycle for Ukraine event. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

More than 200 cyclists turned out to support an event held in St Neots on Sunday morning to raise funds for Ukraine.

The Cycle for Ukraine fund-raiser was the idea of St Neots Cycle Club member Mike Colmar and organised by Graham Temple from the Archer Road Club, in St Ives.

Cyclists were cheered on by the crowds at Sunday's bike ride for Ukraine.

Cyclists were cheered on by the crowds at Sunday's bike ride for Ukraine. - Credit: LUCY DAVIES

Mr Temple said on Sunday that the event had raised more than £5,000 so far and more money was coming in.

"A friend of mine, Mark Colmar, from the St Neots club contacted me with the idea and I was able to set it up as I have the infrastructure. Then other clubs wanted to get involved. We have had a great response, well over 200 taking part. Donations are still coming in, but we hope to raise £10,000.

Some of the cyclists out on the road on Sunday morning.

Some of the cyclists out on the road on Sunday morning. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Serious cyclists and families took part in the cycling event in St Neots.

Serious cyclists and families took part in the cycling event on Sunday morning. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson started the event with his Ukraine flag.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson started the event with his Ukraine flag. - Credit: HUNTS POST

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said: "When I walked around the corner this morning, I was absolutely thrilled to see so many people supporting this wonderful cause for Ukraine. There are people who woke up this morning facing tanks and bombs so real freedom is about waking up and being able to go for a bike ride."

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said he was thrilled so that so many people had signed up for the event.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said he was thrilled so that so many people had signed up for the event. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Members of the Nomads Cycling Club took part in the event.

Members of the Nomads Cycling Club took part in the event. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Organisers hope the event will raise £10,000 for Ukraine.

Organisers hope the event will raise £10,000 for Ukraine. - Credit: HUNTS POST

















Support Ukraine
St Neots News
St Ives News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Glen Woolford attacking a 43-year-old man who allegedly tried to break into his home in St Neots

Cambs Live News | Video

Toddler rescued from scene of violent knife attack in St Neots

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This aerial shot shows the huge space where the Huntingdon viaduct used to sit.

Gallery

See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Wreckage of the lorry that caught fire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Part of A14 closed after lorry blaze near Brampton

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon