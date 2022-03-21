Video
Thousands of pounds raised for Ukraine at bike ride
- Credit: PETER HAGGER
More than 200 cyclists turned out to support an event held in St Neots on Sunday morning to raise funds for Ukraine.
The Cycle for Ukraine fund-raiser was the idea of St Neots Cycle Club member Mike Colmar and organised by Graham Temple from the Archer Road Club, in St Ives.
Mr Temple said on Sunday that the event had raised more than £5,000 so far and more money was coming in.
"A friend of mine, Mark Colmar, from the St Neots club contacted me with the idea and I was able to set it up as I have the infrastructure. Then other clubs wanted to get involved. We have had a great response, well over 200 taking part. Donations are still coming in, but we hope to raise £10,000.
St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said: "When I walked around the corner this morning, I was absolutely thrilled to see so many people supporting this wonderful cause for Ukraine. There are people who woke up this morning facing tanks and bombs so real freedom is about waking up and being able to go for a bike ride."