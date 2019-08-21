The annual Dragon Boat Festival in St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT The annual Dragon Boat Festival in St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

On the day, there were 21 crews, which is the most the festival has seen, and about £6,000 was raised for charity.

The overall winners were the Wyton Warriers who battled it out in the final with the Last of the Summer Wine crew, who finished in second place, and Blazing Paddles who were third on the day.

The huge, which takes place on Regatta Meadow at the town's Riverside Park is organised by St Neots Town Council and the Rotary Club of St Neots and St Mary's.

As well as the dragon boat racing, which takes place throughout the day, the event raises money for various charities.

The annual Dragon Boat Festival in St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT The annual Dragon Boat Festival in St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The main charity is the Teenage Cancer Trust, which is supported by the rotary club.

Charities supported by the mayor of St Neots, Cllr Gordon Thorpe are also allocated funds. These are: St John's Hospice, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, the Upside Down Swimming Club and a new charity called Less Able.

Each of the 21 crews took part in three races and then visitors were able to watch the final, which was also shown on a large screen.

As well as racing on the river and charity stalls, there trade stalls, food concessions, a children's fair and children's entertainment, including some Disney princesses.

The annual Dragon Boat Festival in St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT The annual Dragon Boat Festival in St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Mike Truswell, from the club, said: "It was an extremely successful event, possibly our best one yet.

The river in St Neots is the town's best feature and it is always good to see this great facility being used by so many people. We hope to have raised about £6,000 for the charities, which is extremely pleasing."