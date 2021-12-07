Two thousand new homes, employment space and more community facilities are being scheduled for construction in the third phase of development at Alconbury Weald - and local people have been invited to have a say in shaping its future.

Urban&Civic, which is behind plans to turn the former Alconbury airfield into a massive residential and business area, is to submit a "Definition Statement" setting out what the third phase of development will include to Huntingdonshire District Council next year.

Phase 3 is expected to include 2,000 homes, employment space in the next part of the Enterprise Zone, two primary schools, work on the Cold War Heritage Area and a significant new area of parkland on the old runway, together with the bringing forward of the central “hub” including a health centre, sports facilities, library, shops and cafés.

It would also include a wide range of community facilities and amenities for existing and future residents, with transport connections, such as good cycle, walking and bus connections for residents, businesses and visitors, being a key feature.

In 2014 Urban&Civic was given the go-ahead to redevelop the airfield with 5,000 homes and employment space attracting up to 8,000 jobs.

Nearly 500 jobs are already set to come after AM FRESH - which supplies major supermarkets with fruit - was given the go-ahead to build a new factory at Alconbury Weald and will be recruiting locally. The firm is part of the same group as MM Flowers which has been at the site since 2017 and employs nearly 400.

A further 246 new homes and two pocket parks have just had details approved for Redrow Homes on the current development site.

Joe Dawson, senior development manager for Urban&Civic said: “Alconbury Weald already boasts some fantastic community facilities and amenities – from the cricket pitch and Pavilion to the gym and recently opened café/bistro – and we will soon be starting work on the new Co-op store, nursery and public realm in The Glade.

“Phase 3 will continue to deliver a wide range of homes alongside both new green space with the Runway Park and some really key facilities in the Central Hub, including the health centre, and the main cluster of shops and cafes to support the growing community."

He added: "These will also reflect the important new links coming into Huntingdon Town Centre through the Southern Gateway and the connections to the Education Campus, which will be put in place over the coming years.”

Urban&Civic is holding consultations events for residents and neighbours to help shape the plans for Phase 3 at The Club, Alconbury Weald, from 3.00pm–8.00pm on December 15 and 10.00am–3.00pm on December 18.

The events will provide an opportunity to chat to the project team, ask questions and to share thoughts. Information can be found and comments made from December 15 at http://consultation.alconbury-weald.co.uk .

AM FRESH's plan includes an innovation centre to complement work at its Spanish headquarters and the firm will be working with the EDGE jobs and skills brokerage and local partners to recruit locally as the facility moves forward.

Mark Player, UK managing director, said, “The AM FRESH Group is excited to be involved in the unveiling of our latest site in the UK. The group continues to focus on our end-to-end value chain operating on behalf of strategic customers and grower partners alike.”

Joe Dawson, said: “Alconbury Enterprise Campus is designed to cater for a range of companies, from start-ups in the Incubator to bespoke buildings like the one AM FRESH is proposing for production and innovation.

"The innovative approaches and investment in agri-tech that is coming forward in this building will be cutting-edge, and the continued investment in the area is a great endorsement for Alconbury Weald and Huntingdonshire."

He added: "We look forward to continued work with the AM FRESH Group to realise the benefits this well-respected international company can bring to the local area.”



