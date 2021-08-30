Gallery

Published: 1:01 PM August 30, 2021

Wing-walkers entertained the crowds at the Gransden Air and Car Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Overcast weather conditions did not prevent thousands of people enjoying the annual Little Gransden Air and Car Show on Sunday which raises money for Children in Need.

The event, now in its 29th year, has raised around £350,000 for the appeal and local good causes.

Show founder Dave Poile said: “We had 5,000 there which was a good attendance although it was a bit overcast."

He said attractions included Spitfires from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a Rolls Royce and two Hurricanes were on display on the ground. Two Mustangs were also present one of which flew.

The event included a display of classic cars and a range of stalls.

There were static displays at the Gransden Air and Car Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

You may also want to watch:

Mr Poile added: “It went very well and we are now counting the money coming in and adding up the bills to see how much we have raised.

There were standard bearers and a service at the show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

He said organisers were starting to plan next year’s show which they hoped to make a special event to mark its 30th anniversary.

Visitors enjoyed a huge array of entertainment at the 2021show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Daring wing-walker displays at the 2021 Gransden Air Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Crowds enjoyed an impressive air display at the Gransden Air Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST



