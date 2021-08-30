Gallery
Gransden Air and Car Show attracts thousands of visitors
Julian Makey
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Overcast weather conditions did not prevent thousands of people enjoying the annual Little Gransden Air and Car Show on Sunday which raises money for Children in Need.
The event, now in its 29th year, has raised around £350,000 for the appeal and local good causes.
Show founder Dave Poile said: “We had 5,000 there which was a good attendance although it was a bit overcast."
He said attractions included Spitfires from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a Rolls Royce and two Hurricanes were on display on the ground. Two Mustangs were also present one of which flew.
The event included a display of classic cars and a range of stalls.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Poile added: “It went very well and we are now counting the money coming in and adding up the bills to see how much we have raised.
He said organisers were starting to plan next year’s show which they hoped to make a special event to mark its 30th anniversary.
Most Read
- 1 Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington
- 2 Director of Hotel apologises for use of language on sign
- 3 Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but not East Cambs
- 4 Jail for 22-year-old who committed 100 crimes in ONE night
- 5 Huntingdonshire District Council tackling rising number of cycle thefts
- 6 Drivers slapped with parking fines in town centre hotspots
- 7 To the Metro gone: Four non-exec directors depart £40k a year posts
- 8 Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS
- 9 Prison for drug dealer caught in wrong place at wrong time
- 10 Read about the history of Ellington