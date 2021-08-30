News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Gransden Air and Car Show attracts thousands of visitors

Logo Icon

Julian Makey

Published: 1:01 PM August 30, 2021   
Wing-walkers at the Gransden Air and Car Show. 

Wing-walkers entertained the crowds at the Gransden Air and Car Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Overcast weather conditions did not prevent thousands of people enjoying the annual Little Gransden Air and Car Show on Sunday which raises money for Children in Need.

The event, now in its 29th year, has raised around £350,000 for the appeal and local good causes. 

Show founder Dave Poile said: “We had 5,000 there which was a good attendance although it was a bit overcast."

He said attractions included Spitfires from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and  a Rolls Royce and two Hurricanes were on display on the ground. Two Mustangs were also present one of which flew.

The event included a display of classic cars and a range of stalls.

There were static displays at the Gransden Air and Car Show.

There were static displays at the Gransden Air and Car Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

You may also want to watch:

Mr Poile added: “It went very well and we are now counting the money coming in and adding up the bills to see how much we have raised.

There were standard bearers and a service at the show.

There were standard bearers and a service at the show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

He said organisers were starting to plan next year’s show which they hoped to make a special event to mark its 30th anniversary.

Visitors enjoyed a huge array of entertainment at the 2021show.

Visitors enjoyed a huge array of entertainment at the 2021show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Daring wing-walker displays at the 2021 Gransden Air Show.

Daring wing-walker displays at the 2021 Gransden Air Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Crowds enjoyed an impressive air display at the Gransden Air Show.

Crowds enjoyed an impressive air display at the Gransden Air Show. - Credit: HUNTS POST


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 
  2. 2 Director of Hotel apologises for use of language on sign
  3. 3 Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but not East Cambs 
  1. 4 Jail for 22-year-old who committed 100 crimes in ONE night
  2. 5 Huntingdonshire District Council tackling rising number of cycle thefts
  3. 6 Drivers slapped with parking fines in town centre hotspots
  4. 7 To the Metro gone: Four non-exec directors depart £40k a year posts
  5. 8 Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS 
  6. 9 Prison for drug dealer caught in wrong place at wrong time
  7. 10 Read about the history of Ellington
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Dolphin Hotel Cambridge in St Ives 

Cambs Live

'Go elsewhere' - Hotel slammed for 'offensive' sign outside venue

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Eddie Ransome

Drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £150,000

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A new timetable will be introduced on August 28.

Rail timetable change means loss of fast train

Julian Makey

Logo Icon