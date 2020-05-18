Plans are in place to kick-start the local housing market with social distancing measures in place for buyers and sellers.

Estate agents and letting agencies across the UK have been told by the Government they can now reopen their businesses.

The Hunts Post spoke to Simon Bradbury, managing director at Thomas Morris, to discuss the challenges of lock-down and the measures he and his team will put in place to get back up and running.

He said: “During the Lockdown a large number of staff were furloughed and I had a key team, led by myself, which were dealing with all enquires coming in.

“We maintained a web chat friendly service for customers and telephone answering.

“It was a big challenge to keep sales going as at this time as the property market had basically frozen and we were 90 per cent down on exchanges.

“We offered virtual valuations online and virtual viewings of houses and my team were working long hours, I am incredibly proud of them.

“Some customers also bought houses, after only virtually viewing them online.

Mr Bradbury said he was shocked at the short notice from the Government about reopening, but said he has been impressed with how many of his team were ready to come back to work.

“I conducted an online training session with the team and am now in the process of distributing screens to every branch, and there will be social distancing measures in place.

“There will be a limited amount of staff in each branch, masks will be provided, if they wish to use them, and hand sanitisers will be available.

“There will also be a limit as to how many customers can come into the branch at any one time.

“With viewings of houses we will be following the Government’s strict guidelines on house viewings with what we can and can’t do.”

Simon also wants to praise staff for their fundraising efforts during the furlough period.

“Staff who were furloughed from the Huntingdon branch have also run an incredible 500 miles and raised £2,000 for the National Health Charities.”