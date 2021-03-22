Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2021

Spring lambs and hares and lots of Spring flowers make up the Readers' Photos this week.

Please continue to send us your images. We prefer them in jpeg format and they must be of a reasonable quality. We are happy to accept photographs on any subject, but the current theme is Spring and Lockdown. If your images contain people, please make sure you provide names and you have permission from anyone pictured to send us the pic. Photos will be published in the newspaper and online.

Send your images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Andy Cronk's image of March hares! - Credit: ANDY CRONK

Richard Bream took took beautiful image of spring flowers in Priory Park, in St Neots. - Credit: RICHARD BREAM

Jacqueline Sherrif took this photograph in Godmanchester. - Credit: JACQUELINE SHERRIF











