Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday, 14 November.

He died in hospital on Friday, 13 December as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

In a statement, his daughter Emma Montague said: "Richard was a loving father, grandfather and husband, with a zest for life which lived to the full. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease Road, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died on Saturday, 16 November. They were also passengers in the minibus.

Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

A total of 18 people, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital following the collision.

Two women remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Thousands of people signed a petition after the crash to improve the roads safety.

The petition, which has been started by Rachel Fabb, says that the crossroads on the B1040, are in "desperate need for better signage and either traffic lights or a roundabout".

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report