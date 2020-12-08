Think Local: Christmas festivities in St Ives
- Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council
Stilt walkers, Christmas elves and a cycle challenge provided some festive joy in St Ives on Sunday.
Huntingdonshire District Council joined forces with One Leisure to provide entertainment as well as food and drink stalls.
Sunday’s event, in Bridge Street, was the first of three. There will be more entertainment on December 13 and 20, at 10.30am and 2.30pm.
Members of the public can enjoy hot chestnuts, balloons and Christmas cookies, made by the Zest café team at One Leisure, St Ives.
Mulled wine and mince pies, some of which were donated by Morrisons in St Ives, were also available.
You may also want to watch:
The Starlite Roadshow provided some musical entertainment and Mother Christmas and her elf handed out Christmas presents to children.
There is also a ‘Lapland Cycle Challenge’ that the One Leisure team have started, called ‘Cycle to Lapland.’
Most Read
- 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
- 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
- 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
- 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
- 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
- 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
- 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
- 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
- 9 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
- 10 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
The One Leisure team are asking the public to join the challenge and receive a free day pass and a chance to win a 12-month platinum membership to use the One Leisure facilities.