Published: 10:07 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 6:30 AM December 10, 2020

Stilt walkers, Christmas elves and a cycle challenge provided some festive joy in St Ives on Sunday.

St Ives Christmas Fun PICTURE: Huntingdonshire District Council - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

Huntingdonshire District Council joined forces with One Leisure to provide entertainment as well as food and drink stalls.

Sunday’s event, in Bridge Street, was the first of three. There will be more entertainment on December 13 and 20, at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Members of the public can enjoy hot chestnuts, balloons and Christmas cookies, made by the Zest café team at One Leisure, St Ives.

Mulled wine and mince pies, some of which were donated by Morrisons in St Ives, were also available.

Chesnut stall in St Ives PICTURE: Huntingdonshire District Council - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

You may also want to watch:

The Starlite Roadshow provided some musical entertainment and Mother Christmas and her elf handed out Christmas presents to children.

There is also a ‘Lapland Cycle Challenge’ that the One Leisure team have started, called ‘Cycle to Lapland.’

The One Leisure team are asking the public to join the challenge and receive a free day pass and a chance to win a 12-month platinum membership to use the One Leisure facilities.