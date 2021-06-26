News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Things for families to do in Huntingdonshire on a Rainy Day!

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM June 26, 2021    Updated: 9:36 AM June 26, 2021
There is plenty to do at the St Neots Museum.

With the English weather up to its old tricks again, here are seven things for families to do when the heavens open 

1.) Leos FunZone Huntingdon  

An indoor play area at One Leisure in Huntingdon, Leos Funzone is a great rainy day saver that'll still get the kids enough exercise to sleep without setting foot outside.  

2.) Norris Museum in St Ives 

The Norris Museum tells the stories of Huntingdonshire from 160 million years ago to the present day. Entry to the museum is free and they are open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

3.) Porch Museum in Godmanchester 

There is a startling collection of Roman and Iron Age artefacts and extensive display boards consistent with the explanation of Godmanchester as a Roman Town and old pictures from private archives, family history boards, fascinating school photographs and displays devoted to the First and Second World Wars. 

4.) St Neots Museum 

The museum presents the history of the busy market town of St Neots on the River Ouse, from prehistoric times onwards and includes the original early 20t Century gaol cells where prisoners where detained. You can also find out about the Eynesbury Giant and visit the gift shop.

Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon

5.) Cromwell Museum Huntingdon  

The Cromwell Museum is home to the best collection of items relating to the life and times of Oliver Cromwell on public display anywhere in the world. The collection comprises more than 800 items, including portraits, clothing, miniatures, arms and armour, historical documents written by or about Cromwell, and displays as diverse as items which include copies of his death masks and even his hat! 

6.) Ramsey Rural Museum  

On site there are many areas showing a variety of machinery, implements 
and vehicles spanning 200 years of rural life. 

7.) Wacky Warehouse Hartford Mill 

Wacky Warehouse Hartford Mill is an awesome soft play area where your kids can burn off some energy, make new friends and meet the olds ones. The adults can catch up over a hot drink while the tots are keeping busy. 

Huntingdon News

