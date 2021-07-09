News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Things To Do and Places To Go in Huntingdonshire

The Miniature Railway in St Neots Riverside Park is open on Sundays.

Here is our round-up of events in Huntingdonshire over the next few weeks.

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.
FARM AND CRAFT MARKET: Variety of traders and local producers on the Market Square, in St Neots, from 8am-1pm, on July 24. 
FAMILY FUN DAY: Free rides at Family Fun Day, organised by Huntingdon BID, on July 31 on Huntingdon Market Square, from 10am till 4pm.
HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.
ART EXHIBITION: St Neots Art Group exhibiting at The Thatched Chapel, High Street, Roxton, on July 24/25, from 10am till 4pm, on both days. Art for sale, plus tea and cake. Free admission.
BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.
HISTORY WALK: Merrie Old Eynesbury Walk, with guide Chris Jones, on August 5, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the St Neots Museum, in New Street. Tickets £6 from the museum.
HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.
BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5.  Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).
AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

UKULELE FESTIVAL: A new event for anyone who enjoys ukulele playing. As well as a day of music, there are workshops for people who want to improve their playing, including a free workshop for children. Event is at the St Ives Corn Exchange on October 2. Tickets, including an evening concert, are £12 and can be purchased at: ticketsource.co.uk/ eventsstives

INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

