The charity makes wigs for children who have suffered hair loss from chemotherapy and other serious health conditions.

Ali was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia in 2009 and given a devastating prognosis of three to five years life expectancy. However Ali has defied the odds and The Woodlands Centre team, at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, have been treating her for more than 10 years.

After her diagnosis, Ali was put on a daily chemotherapy drug - which she was told she would need to take 'forever'. This particular drug meant that Ali lost all of her hair.

Amazingly, Ali, with the support of her doctors, took part in a medication break and has stopped taking the drugs for the past two years, which meant that her hair grew back long and thick.

Ali, who has worked at Hinchingbrooke for 27 years, said: 'I know we all have different good causes close to our hearts and this is very close to mine. I feel so lucky that I have been treatment-free for two years and that my hair has grown back. I want to pass some of this luck on and donate my hair to make wigs for children undergoing chemotherapy.

'I have also asked for sponsorship money for the big chop to donate to The Woodlands Centre at Hinchingbrooke, who have looked after me and given me so much support during my cancer treatments.'

If you would like to donate to Ali, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ali-harris4.