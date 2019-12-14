The Stukeleys Parish Council

You may also want to watch:

seeks to appoint a contractor for its grounds maintenance to include both grass and hedge cutting services within The Stukeleys area.

Details of the opportunity and a set of tendering documents can be obtained by sending an email to clerk@thestukeleys-pc.gov.uk

The tender will commence on the 1st of March 2020 and will be for a period of three years with a discretionary option to extend to an overall contract period of 5 years. The tendering process will close at 17:00 on Friday 24th January 2020 After which no further submissions will be accepted.