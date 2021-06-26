News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Stukeleys - a community who support each another

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM June 26, 2021   
Owner of Steve Taxis

Steve Woodham, Owner and Managing Director at Steve’s Taxis, MOT centre based in Little Stukeley, raised £17,000 for Hinchingbrooke Hospital back in May. - Credit: Archant

The parish of The Stukeleys has three settlements, Great Stukeley and Little Stukeley are both ancient villages mentioned in the Doomsday Book, while Alconbury Weald is a new settlement based on the former military airfield. Stukeley Parish Council covers all three settlements. 

Terry Pinner, chairman Stukeleys Parish Council, describes the types of events that would normally happen before the pandemi. He said: “Before Covid there was a monthly meeting of a Community Coffee morning held in Great Stukeley Village Hall and the Women’s Institute also meets there each month. 

“Both villages have community village halls currently closed due to Covid restrictions. St Bartholomew’s Church in Great Stukeley and St Martin’s Church in Little Stukeley are fine medieval churches of historic interest, while there are a number of other churches, Baptists and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints occupy more recent buildings. 

“Sadly, many of the earlier facilities in Great and Little Stukeley have gone now-both villages at one time had shops and post offices, but The Stukeleys Hotel housed in a 16th century former farmhouse in Great Stukeley offers food and refreshments. 

Terry also described the things that people have been doing in the community to help one another out, he said: “Little Stukeley have been making donations from collections at Saint Martin's Church to the Godmanchester Foodbank throughout the pandemic.  

"Younger or physically fit residents helped older or less active residents with shopping and hospital visits throughout the last 15 months.  

"Adrian Wardman at Alconbury Weald shop has delivered groceries throughout the villages and elsewhere right now through the lockdowns."

Steve’s Taxis MOT and private hire services are also based in Little Stukeley, owner Steve Woodham has raised a lot of money over the years for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.  

The generous donation was used to purchase items for staff rooms on hospital wards and clinical areas which will benefit staff who take breaks during long shifts.  It will also be used to improve outside seating space for both staff and patients.  

Earlier this year in May, Steve’s Taxis raised an incredible £17,000 for Hinchingbrooke Hospital and the year before that he raised £10,000.

John Major, former MP for Huntingdon from 1979 to 2001, and former Prime Minister,

John Major, lives in Great Stukeley and was a former MP for Huntingdon. 

John Major, lives in Great Stukeley and was a former MP for Huntingdon. - Credit: Archant

 also lives in the village of Great Stukeley.  



Huntingdon News

