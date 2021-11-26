News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:05 PM November 26, 2021
Updated: 2:26 PM November 26, 2021
Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, Owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

A new pie shop has opened in Huntingdon, selling a variety of home baked goods.

The Real Pie Company based on Clifton Road is now selling a mixture of delicious homemade pies, crumbles, flapjacks, cakes and much more. 

Director Mark Wilsher of the pie shop is thrilled to be open and is looking forward to new faces coming in.

Mark said: “We have had a soft opening of the shop, but we have been pleasantly surprised by how many people have turned up. 

The shop sells a mixture of delicious handmade pies.

The shop sells a mixture of delicious handmade pies.

“We hope more and more people will turn up as the weeks progress towards Christmas.  

“I have another shop in Sussex and that is a tiny village but people go into there all the time and that was the inspiration for opening this shop.

“We are hoping this shop will be just as popular.” 

The shop used to be an engineering factory and Mark explained that they completely renovated the place, which took six months. 

They also sell a mixture of pasties and cakes.

They also sell a mixture of pasties and cakes.


