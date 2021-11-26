Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, Owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee. - Credit: Archant

A new pie shop has opened in Huntingdon, selling a variety of home baked goods.

The Real Pie Company based on Clifton Road is now selling a mixture of delicious homemade pies, crumbles, flapjacks, cakes and much more.

Director Mark Wilsher of the pie shop is thrilled to be open and is looking forward to new faces coming in.

Mark said: “We have had a soft opening of the shop, but we have been pleasantly surprised by how many people have turned up.

“We hope more and more people will turn up as the weeks progress towards Christmas.

“I have another shop in Sussex and that is a tiny village but people go into there all the time and that was the inspiration for opening this shop.

“We are hoping this shop will be just as popular.”

The shop used to be an engineering factory and Mark explained that they completely renovated the place, which took six months.

