THE RAMSEY INTERNAL DRAINAGE BOARD

Land Drainage Act 1991 Schedule 1 Notice of Election

1. Notice is hereby given that the day of the poll for the election of members of the Drainage Board for the above Drainage District will, if a poll shall be necessary, be the 28th September 2020.

2. The number of elected members for the Board is:- 12.

3. Each candidate for election must be nominated in writing and the nomination paper must be Sent to the Clerk of the Board, so that it shall be received at 1 Mere Close, Ramsey Mereside, Huntingdon, Cambs PE26 2UQ no later than 12 noon on Friday the 14th September 2020.

4. An elector may not sign more nomination papers than there are members to be elected for the Board.

5. Forms of nomination papers may be obtained free of charge from the Clerk at 1 Mere Close, Ramsey Mereside above.

Dated this 3rd day of August 2020.

J. A. R. Chrisp

Clerk of the Board, 1 Mere Close, Ramsey Mereside, Huntingdon Cambs PE26 2UQ