The Property Angels Foundation was launched in 2020 when a team of estate agents in St Neots saw domestic abuse cases soar during the pandemic. - Credit: The Property Angels Foundation

A team of estate agents who set up a charity to help families affected by domestic violence are hosting their first black tie fundraiser.

The Property Angels Foundation was launched in 2020 when the team at Noonan Property Services in St Neots saw domestic abuse cases rise during the pandemic.

In fact, they helped several tenants, women and men, escape abusive situations and worked with the authorities to move them to safe accommodation.

Two years on, the charity works with specialist organisations that support families in St Neots, Huntingdon, St Ives and the surrounding villages.

Help ranges from a monthly ‘Angel Walk and Talk’ session at a local park to professional guidance with work, legal advice and mental health.

Practical help with DIY jobs and supermarket vouchers are also available for families.

It also funds specific projects at women’s family refuges across Cambridgeshire.

And on the evening of December 10, the foundation is hosting its first ‘Annual Angels Ball’ fundraiser at The Priory Centre in St Neots.

Caroline Deeprose, Joanne Noonan and Natalie Brookman are the three founders of The Property Angels Foundation.

Joanne said the charity also came about following a team discussion about charitable causes one day at the all-female estate agency.

"… we discovered we had ALL experienced domestic abuse in one form or another at some point in our lives,” she said.

Natalie added: “People in abusive relationships often feel very isolated and that their situation is hopeless.

“But help is out there, and with right support, you don’t have to live in fear.”

Natalie Brookman is one of three founders of The Property Angels Foundation. - Credit: The Property Angels Foundation

Monies raised from the charity ball will specifically go towards Project HALO, which offers families resources to rebuild their lives once they leave the care of authorities.

Funds will provide a storage facility for donated household items as many families flee with very few of their own possessions. A van is also needed to transport the furniture.

Existing women’s refuge facilities in Cambridgeshire also need updating, and donations will help renovate rooms and turn an overgrown garden into a beautiful outdoor space for families.

Caroline said: “If you ever thought ‘this doesn’t happen in my street’ you’d be wrong.

“Domestic abuse hides behind one in four women and one in six men.

“It also affects one in seven children who live with and witness domestic violence, every day.”