LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Raju Karania have on the 19/06/2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority to vary the licence for The Pike and Eel Overcote Lane, Needingworth, St Ives, Cambridgshire, PE27 4 PN To increase opening time of premises and hold outdoor functions and entertainment. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 17/07/2019 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.