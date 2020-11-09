Wreath-laying at the Thinking Soldier in Huntingdon. Wreath-laying at the Thinking Soldier in Huntingdon.

Local councillors, mayor and dignitaries from St Neots, Huntingdon, St Ives, Ramsey and Godmanchester all laid wreaths at memorials and some of the towns held services.

At St Neots War Memorial, a service, led by the Reverend Paul Hutchinson, rector of the St Neots parish churches, and Keith Ridley of the Royal British Legion, was broadcast live on social media and Black Cat Radio.

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson said: “We were reluctantly forced to downscale this year’s Remembrance activities.

“The result was a small, but very poignant service. Laying a wreath on behalf of St Neots residents was easily my proudest moment as mayor. We currently live in a time of sacrifice, but the inconvenience of pandemic life seems small compared to the ultimate sacrifice of those brave men and women who gave their lives while serving our country. St Neots will remember them, now and forever.”

Members of the ambulance, fire police services also attended as well as Royal Air Force Cadets from 2500 Squadron (St Neots).

On November 4, a Remembrance service was held in Huntingdon, when the mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, and a small civic party held a small service. Reverend Jon Randall, vicar of Huntingdon parish, spoke at the service.

Remembrance wreaths were placed at the foot of the Thinking Soldier memorial in Huntingdon on Remembrance Sunday, November 8.

In Ramsey, a small service was held at Thomas A’Becket Church on Sunday, this was attended by Ramsey mayor, Cllr Steve Corney and members of the Ramsey Royal British Legion. Wreaths were laid at the end of the ceremony.

In St Ives, a service was also held on November 4. The Rev Roy Mottram held a service and Cllr Jonathan Pallant, mayor of St Ives, laid a wreath on behalf of the community.

Deputy town mayor, Cllr Pasco Hussain, town clerk Alison Benfield, and Barry Patterson from the Royal British Legion also attended the service.

In Godmanchester, wreaths were laid on behalf of the town council, and groups including guides, scouts, the WI and Godmanchester Youth Council.

Mayor of Godmanchester, Cllr Richard Taplin laid a wreath at the War Memorial and stood for a two-minute silence on November 4.

On Sunday, a short service was held in Holywell-Cum-Needingworth, led by a representative from the parish church, Tony Perryman.

Prayers were also delivered by Carol Peilow.

