LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that we, Andrew & Tracey Johnson have on the 10th January 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority to vary the licence for Johnsons of Old Hurst of Church Farm, Church Street, Old Hurst, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE28 3AF by the addition of "The Old Croc House".

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 9th February 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.