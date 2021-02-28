Published: 12:00 PM February 28, 2021

Offord Darcy and Offord Cluny, known as the ‘Offords’ has a variety of facilities including a village pub, a school, a hairdressers, a church, a village hall and a supermarket.

John Kirby, a resident of the Offords and treasurer of the village hall said: “It is a community-minded village and it has some nice features.

“In normal times the village hall, would be quite busy with a variety of clubs going on such as the WY, a Thursday club, the Indoor Bowls club, senior citizens, the gardener's association, and the Offord Players and the Offord Gardeners Association. There was line dancing, fitness groups, normally it is thriving.”

The village hall used to be called the Offord recreation hut, but is now known as the village hall.

The family run pub, The Horseshoe Inn, is run by landlords Ian Kennedy and his son Richard and is on the High Street in Offord Darcy.

The pub is currently closed due to the pandemic lockdown, but it is still serving takeaway food.

Richard said: “I have been at the Horseshoe for 15 years, it is a lovely area, with close contacts and support for one another.

“We are quite a large pub, we would normally seat 100 people, we have a nice cosy snug bar, for the locals to have a beer in the evenings, and we have a play area at the back.”

Richard describes the pub as being quite reputational for its food and their Sunday roasts.

Ian Weitzel, chairman of the Offord Cluny and Offord Darcy Parish Council, praised the pub for it’s food, he said: “Richard has certainly transformed it, the food is absolutely brilliant, I would say it is a first class gastro pub now.”

Ian also mentioned that there are a few things that the village are doing within the pandemic to lift the community spirit.

He said: “We recently set up a book exchange, so people can put a book in there or pick one up.

“That has done quite well, there are four dotted around in the village now, almost like little mini libraries and that has gone quite well.”