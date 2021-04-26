Published: 6:00 PM April 26, 2021

Many local pubs over the years have come and gone for one reason or another, here are just a few.

I am sure I could add many more to the list, but I believe this will get your memories flooding back as a lot of Hunts Post readers will have fond memories of their favourite local.

Some former pub buildings are still standing, albeit now used for a new purpose, including private homes. Sadly, others have been demolished. You probably pass some of these buildings on your travels and do not realise they were formerly public houses.

Some of the pubs which are no longer around, include: The Bell, which was demolished in the 1990s and stood roughly where Sainsbury’s, in Huntingdon stands now. The Sun, in Hartford Road, Huntingdon, and this closed in 2014. It is now housing.

Also, The Swan, in Walden Road, Huntingdon. The Railway Tavern, now residential, but can be passed on the right after crossing the Huntingdon to Godmanchester bridge. The Bull, in Huntingdonshire, has long been demolished and was roughly where HCR is now. You can just see the church railing against the boundary wall.

You may also want to watch:

The Rose and Crown, which was at 76 Ermine Street, Huntingdon, which closed in 1927 and is now residential. The Quakers meeting house in Post Street, Godmanchester, used to be a pub and it was run by James Page in 1914 and closed in the 1960s when it was run by a family called the Fullers. There was also a second pub on Post Street called the White Swan that is no longer there.

The old Rose and Crown pub in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, is now a residential property. - Credit: KARL BROCKETT

Others no longer around are: The Queen's Head in Huntingdon High Stret; The Victorian Inn, on Ouse Walk, which closed in 2018; The Territorial Inn on Huntingdon Ring Road, now residential care home; The Royal Oak and the Spread Eagle on Huntingdon High Street.

St Ives also had some popular pubs, which were open all day on market days and these include: The Bell, in The Waits; The Bell, at The Pavement, The Black Bull, on London Road, which closed in 2000. There was also the Cross Keys at The Pavement and The Chequers on The Quay.

Not enough space here to bring back all the lost pubs in Huntingdonshire but, hopefully this has sparked some interest. If you have any items or photographs of local history, contact the Huntingdonshiire Community Nostalgia Group on Facebook.











