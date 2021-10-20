Published: 10:00 AM October 20, 2021

It's been a hectic couple of months for the Black Cat Radio team.

Relocating any business can be fraught with problems but relocating a radio station, whilst staying on air, is a nightmare. But we achieved it, and we are delighted to be working with our new landlords, Steve and Tash, of i-d Image Development, in the heart of town.

And whilst cautiously keeping an eye on Covid numbers, we are gradually welcoming back guests live in the studio. Tracy Honeyman - featured recently in the Hunts Post – called in to speak with me on the Full English Breakfast Show.

Tracy is walking the highways and by-ways of St Neots, to cover the same distance as Land’s End to John O’Groats, and she is raising money for the mental health charity MIND.

She admitted to be nervous on the radio, but she was soon at ease. Other recent visitors include St. Neots Mayor, Stephen Ferguson, and business entrepreneur Alex Hughes.

The studio move involved dismantling the main studio equipment and transferring broadcast output through the back-up studio, which getting the new premises up to speed.

Once this was done, the switch over began. It’s looks easy on paper but having to arrange output through BT, rebuilding what was taken apart, and then removing the rest of the equipment from the old premises was no mean feat.

Like many radio stations across the country – and not just community stations like ours – most presenters are still presenting their programmes from home, although we are keen to welcome more back, but only when much safer to do so.

Next Saturday, I will travel to Coventry for the National Community Radio Awards, with Black Cat Radio having collected two nominations. One, in the Speech and Journalism category, is for the incredibly moving story told by Steve Whitney, whose son took his own life.

Steve announced the extent of the fund-raising carried out for CPSL Mind, and told MIND’s Zoe Doherty the astonishing sum raised. It was a truly emotional story to present said Ste, and I have invited Steve Whitney to join me at the awards ceremony.

Finally, popular morning presenter Ernie Almond is on the look-out for St Neots townsfolk with a tale to tell. If you, or someone you know, would like to tell Ernie their story, send an e-mail to ernie@blackcatradio.org .







