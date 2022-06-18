Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The latest Readers' Photos sent in this week

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM June 18, 2022
Gerry Brown captured this close-up image of a bee at Warboys

Gerry Brown captured this close-up image of a bee at Warboys - Credit: Gerry Brown

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'summer' as the sun is now well and truly shining, but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Michelle O'Rouke sent in this picture of a moorhen's nest in St Ives

Michelle O'Rouke sent in this picture of a moorhen's nest in St Ives - Credit: Michelle O'Rouke

Lynn Gentle sent in this picture of a rose after a shower of rain

Lynn Gentle sent in this picture of a rose after a shower of rain - Credit: Lynn Gentle

Andrew Bradley sent in this picture of his dog enjoying Somersham Nature Reserve

Andrew Bradley sent in this picture of his dog enjoying Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Andrew Bradley

Peter Hagger sent in this picture of a fox in Essex

Peter Hagger sent in this picture of a fox in Essex - Credit: Peter Hagger

Mags Frost sent us this photograph of a swan family

Mags Frost sent us this photograph of a swan family - Credit: Mags Frost

David Remmington took this photo of a goose in Ely

David Remmington took this photo of a goose in Ely - Credit: David Remmington

Rachel Sinclair took this photo of the sunset in Houghton

Rachel Sinclair took this photo of the sunset in Houghton - Credit: Rachel Sinclair

Starlings having a bath in Gerry Brown's garden

Starlings having a bath in Gerry Brown's garden - Credit: Gerry Brown


Huntingdon News

