Sarah Beck is organising Stat at Home VE Day parties in St Neots Sarah Beck is organising Stat at Home VE Day parties in St Neots

Next week the nation will mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The coronavirus pandemic has put paid to plans for street parties and other gatherings, but many, The Hunts Post included, are determined the occasion should not be marked in some way.

We have already heard about huge numbers of people in St Neots organising say-at-home parties and the initiative, organised by St Neots resident Sarah Beck, will see hundreds of people taking part.

Sarah is encouraging people to decorate their homes and have a picnic in their garden or lounge from 1pm on May 8.

Sarah, said: “If we can still observe social distancing but create a wonderful community spirit from our homes then that would be amazing.”

“I think it will really lift the spirits of everyone and be something to look forward too.

The early May bank holiday has been moved to May 8 this year to coincide with VE Day.

If you live in St Neots and would like to join Sarah’s group on Facebook then visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1084390848608381/.

The Hunts Post is running a VE Day 75th anniversary special supplement, if you have any old photos or mementoes from the time, get in touch. If you are holding a VE Day Stay at Home party, then don’t forget to send us your photos. Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk or clare.butler@archant.co.uk.