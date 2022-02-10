The Hunts Post is launching a news app filled with exclusive and unique content produced by Editor Debbie Davies and her team of reporters. - Credit: Archant

My name is Debbie Davies and I am the editor of The Hunts Post newspaper. I started my journalism career at The Hunts Post at 30 High Street, in Huntingdon, many years ago when we produced our stories on typewriters and long before the days of the internet and mobile phones.

But The Hunts Post has been around for a lot longer than that. In fact, last year, marked 125 years since the newspaper printed its first edition.

Obviously, a lot has changed in the last century, both in terms of the journalism we produce and the towns and many villages that make up Huntingdonshire.

But the one thing that has remained constant is the newspaper's place at the heart of the community.

Our reporters and sales staff have been there with our readers and advertisers during all the important historical events, the huge breaking stories and the family celebrations and we want to continue to that, and do it well.

So, I would like to tell you about an exciting plan we are launching to bring you news on a very different platform.

Next week The Hunts Post launches an app in order to ensure we can continue to deliver exclusive and unique content for many more years to come.

We have looked, and will continue to look, at every area of what we do and our aim is to bring you news, views and in-depth features, investigations and campaigns that will matter to you.

By subscribing to The Hunts Post+ app, you will have access to exclusive content and we will be sending you regular video updates, produced by the team, as we endeavour to keep you informed and take you on this journey with us.

The Hunts Post+ news app is coming soon. - Credit: Archant

We see the launch of Hunts Post+ as another milestone in the history of The Hunts Post. Much has changed in the last 125 years, but our determination to bring you all the news and views from across Huntingdonshire remains a constant and the app creates an exciting new platform to enable us to do that and I hope you will support us.