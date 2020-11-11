This would be very impressive in the middle of summer, but in the late autumn rains with terrible conditions under foot it’s nothing short of heroic.

The Great Ouse Valley Trust is really grateful that Stephen has chosen the Trust as one of the four charities to benefit from the fund raising. His walk has reminded us what a wonderful long distance footpath we have in the Great Ouse Valley landscape right on our doorstep.

The Ouse Valley Way has been a bit neglected in recent years but the Trust is now working with the county council to repair and improve the route through Huntingdonshire. The funds raised by Stephen will help this and also help to provide new way marking, maps, leaflets and interpretation boards on the route.

As Stephen has pointed out, the very best part of the walk’s landscapes are within our own area. During the lockdown we can still get out to enjoy the tranquillity of the river valley countryside.

Graham Campbell

Chairman of the Great Ouse Valley Trust.

