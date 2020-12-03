Bring festive cheer to children at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
After a tough year, The Hunts Post wants to bring some festive cheer to children who are patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital this Christmas.
We are calling on our readers to make 2020 a special Christmas for those in hospital by donating a gift.
The Hunts Post will collect presents, which will then be delivered to the hospital and distributed to children on Holly Ward.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the hospital is asking people not to wrap presents this year.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the presents will go through a 72-hour quarantine before they are given to children.
Presents can be dropped off at The Hunts Post offices at 30 High Street, Huntingdon, until December 18.
INFORMATION: Presents of new books, toys, DVDs or games will be suitable.
The hospital cannot accept personal present donations for Holly Ward, but people can order a gift from Hinchingbrooke’s Amazon wish list if they are unable to drop items off at The Hunts Post.
The Amazon wish list link is: https://amzn.to/2JoFzO2