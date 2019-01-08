The Grafham Trout will welcome its first punters for a tipple from 6pm at its new home, opposite the village hall, in Brampton Road.

The idea for the pub was first mooted in 2012 following a survey, in which residents said they would like to see a shop and a pub restored to the village.

A community shop opened its doors a few years later and attentions then turned to opening a pub. Some £16,000 was raised through a share offer to residents and further funds were obtained through the A14 community fund and via community fundraising.

A spokesman for the project said: “The idea of having a pub was to provide a community space for all, where it will welcome groups running clubs, families residents and all visitors to our village.

“It will also provide a comfortable social space for those who no longer drive and give them relief from isolation.

“Those involved with getting this project completed need to be applauded for all their hard work and efforts for the benefit of the local community.”