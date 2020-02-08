You may also want to watch:

GERALD STEPHEN HALDEN (DECEASED)

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any person having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of Crowtree Farm, Straight Drove, Farcet, Peterborough who died on the 04/12/19 is required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned Executors before 31/03/20 after hich date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

The Executors, Crowtree Farm, Straight Drove, Farcet, Peterborough, PE7 3DL