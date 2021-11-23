Businesses in the Courtyard, in St Ives, are encouraging people to come and visit them this winter and support local retailers.

The Courtyard has more than 30 independent shops, selling craft and home ware, furniture, trinkets, gifts, antiques, refurbed items, retro chic and much more.

Julie Taylor, who is the Courtyard manager, says it’s really important to support local businesses and she would really like to encourage people to come and shop in St Ives.

Julie said: “We have a band with music playing here every Thursday night. We would really like to encourage people to support the independent shops we have here.

“Throughout the pandemic, people came through here and just wanted someone to say hello and that’s really important to us to make people feel welcome.

“They are welcome to come and sit and read a book on our chairs and tables."

Julie shared the inspiration of how the courtyard opened, she said: “It all started when we had decorated the auction rooms and we came out the back and it was just a bit of a mess and we had these containers.

“The boss said let’s try something different, maybe business in a box or something like that, so I started to do a little bit of marketing.

“The next day I had over 35 messages to say we would be interested in starting a business here.

“Rod Best the boss then gave me permission to build the first 10 and then this turned into 12 which then turned into 35 independent traders, selling and making all sorts of wonderful things.

"The Courtyard officially opened in June 2020."

Julie said: "The key to the courtyard is to have a variety of different businesses, some of these people have given their jobs up to come here and start a business."

Armando in St Ives is also asking people to support their local businesses this winter.

Armando Nigro is the owner of the Barber’s in St Ives and he encourages people to shop locally.

Armando said: “We opened 59 years ago and business has been good, we very much so encourage people to shop locally, with in the town and recommend people for certain items or services."